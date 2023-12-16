First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Announces $0.26 Dividend

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2566 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

FAAR opened at $27.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $31.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAAR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1,902.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 228,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 216,656 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 263,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 156,421 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,360,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 479.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 86,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 365,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 73,691 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

