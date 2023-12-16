First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,528.12

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,528.12 and last traded at $1,523.36, with a volume of 5852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,476.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FCNCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,625.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on FCNCA
First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.5 %
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $48.35 by $7.57. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 55.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 175.94 EPS for the current year.
First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.86%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,950,434.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,058,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,920,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 4.1% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 8.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Citizens BancShares
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.