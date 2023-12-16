First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,528.12

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,528.12 and last traded at $1,523.36, with a volume of 5852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,476.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,625.00.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FCNCA

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,407.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1,365.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $48.35 by $7.57. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 55.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 175.94 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,950,434.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,058,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,920,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 4.1% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 8.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.