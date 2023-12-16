Financial Survey: Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) and Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF)

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) and Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aviat Networks and Baylin Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aviat Networks 0 0 4 0 3.00 Baylin Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aviat Networks currently has a consensus price target of $54.75, suggesting a potential upside of 67.38%. Given Aviat Networks’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Aviat Networks is more favorable than Baylin Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aviat Networks $346.59 million 1.11 $11.53 million $1.54 21.24 Baylin Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Aviat Networks and Baylin Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Aviat Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Baylin Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Aviat Networks and Baylin Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aviat Networks 5.18% 15.63% 9.39% Baylin Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.6% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aviat Networks beats Baylin Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software. It also provides project services, which includes design and engineering, site and path surveys, assembly and integrations, project management, and install and commission; and managed services, such as network and interface monitoring, network health, onsite maintenance, and remote upgrades. In addition, the company offers support services, including extended warranty, warranty plus, provision support, and license key management, as well as instructor and virtual instructor led training, e-learning and certification services. It serves communications service providers and private network operators, including federal, state and local government agencies, transportation agencies, energy and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast network operators. The company markets its products through a direct sales, service, and support organization; indirect sales channels comprising dealers, resellers, and sales representatives; and through online. Aviat Networks, Inc. company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Baylin Technologies

Baylin Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products. The company provides RF components, including GaN-based power amplifiers, gallium arsenide-based power amplifiers, indoor and outdoor frequency converters, and transceivers; microwave components comprising point-to-point microwave radios and network management software; and antenna controllers for customers in the broadcast, maritime and cruise ships, government and military, homeland security, direct-to-home satellite, oil and gas, and wireless communications verticals. In addition, it provides RF and microwave solid state power amplifiers; and pulsed amplifiers for radar applications, and transmitter and transceiver products, as well as RF passive components and systems. The company offers its products under the Galtronics, and Advantech Wireless brands. Baylin Technologies Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

