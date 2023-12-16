Financial Review: The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) versus Consumers Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBKM)

Consumers Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) and The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Consumers Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. The PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $6.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Consumers Bancorp pays out 44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The PNC Financial Services Group pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. The PNC Financial Services Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Consumers Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Consumers Bancorp and The PNC Financial Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consumers Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A The PNC Financial Services Group 3 6 8 0 2.29

Valuation and Earnings

The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus price target of $148.05, indicating a potential downside of 2.86%. Given The PNC Financial Services Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than Consumers Bancorp.

This table compares Consumers Bancorp and The PNC Financial Services Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consumers Bancorp N/A N/A N/A $1.09 15.75 The PNC Financial Services Group $23.54 billion 2.58 $6.04 billion $14.41 10.58

The PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Consumers Bancorp. The PNC Financial Services Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Consumers Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Consumers Bancorp and The PNC Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consumers Bancorp N/A N/A N/A The PNC Financial Services Group 20.39% 12.91% 1.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Consumers Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Consumers Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats Consumers Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consumers Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial loans, which include financing for equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans to farmers, owners of multi-family investment properties, developers, and owners of commercial real estate; residential real estate loans comprising one to four family residential real estate and home equity loans; and consumer loans consisting of recreation, personal, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in securities consisting of obligations of the United States government sponsored entities, municipal obligations, and mortgage-backed securities. Further, it offers small business administration, business term, commercial construction, agricultural, and equipment loans; credit and debit cards; ATMs; and online and mobile banking, as well as cash management services. Consumers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Minerva, Ohio.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services. This segment serves consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment leases; cash and investment management services, receivables and disbursement management services, funds transfer services, international payment services, and access to online/mobile information management and reporting; securities underwriting, loan syndications, customer-related trading, and mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets advisory related services; and commercial loan servicing and technology solutions. It serves mid-sized and large corporations, and government and not-for-profit entities. The company's Asset Management Group segment offers investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, credit and cash management solutions, and trust management and administration services for high net worth and ultra high net worth individuals, and their families; and multi-generational family planning services for ultra high net worth individuals and their families. It also provides outsourced chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and fiduciary retirement advisory services for institutional clients. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Consumers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.