Financial Comparison: Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) and Knife River (NYSE:KNF)

Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL – Get Free Report) and Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Minerals and Knife River’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Minerals N/A N/A N/A Knife River 6.62% 16.60% 7.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Applied Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Knife River shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Applied Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Minerals $1.41 million 0.00 -$3.28 million N/A N/A Knife River $2.53 billion 1.44 $116.22 million N/A N/A

This table compares Applied Minerals and Knife River’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Knife River has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Minerals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Applied Minerals and Knife River, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Knife River 0 0 2 0 3.00

Knife River has a consensus target price of $61.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.38%.

Summary

Knife River beats Applied Minerals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Minerals

Applied Minerals, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It provides halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, batteries, agriculture, environmental remediation, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE. The company also offers natural iron oxide-based products for the pigmentary and technical application markets under the trade name AMIRON. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through employees, agents, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Atlas Mining Company and changed its name to Applied Minerals, Inc. in October 2009. Applied Minerals, Inc. was incorporated in 1924 is based in Eureka, Utah.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading. It serves federal, state, and municipal governments for various projects, such as highways, bridges, airports, schools, public buildings, and other public-infrastructure projects. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.

