Financial Analysis: Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) versus Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Connexa Sports Technologies are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.0% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Connexa Sports Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Connexa Sports Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Connexa Sports Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Entertainment $851.50 million 1.50 $76.60 million N/A N/A Connexa Sports Technologies $9.31 million 0.07 -$71.15 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Connexa Sports Technologies.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Connexa Sports Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 3 4 0 2.57 Connexa Sports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $39.83, indicating a potential upside of 27.96%. Given Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Madison Square Garden Entertainment is more favorable than Connexa Sports Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Connexa Sports Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Connexa Sports Technologies -590.09% -212.04% -131.76%

Summary

Madison Square Garden Entertainment beats Connexa Sports Technologies on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production. The company was formerly known as MSGE Spinco, Inc. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

About Connexa Sports Technologies

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. operates as a sports company. It offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher. The company also offers Gameface AI, a performance analytics application for sports. It delivers products, technologies, and services across the watch, play, and learn activities in sports. The company was formerly known as Slinger Bag Inc. and changed its name to Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. in May 2022. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is based in Windsor Mill, Maryland.

