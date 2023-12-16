Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Fastenal by 24.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.1 %

Fastenal stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 70.35%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on FAST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

