Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Insider Sells $698,170.00 in Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $698,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,629.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FAST opened at $64.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.09. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.95 and its 200-day moving average is $57.72.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FAST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 24.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after buying an additional 74,072 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 22.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Fastenal by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

