Farther Finance Advisors LLC Takes $180,000 Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 10.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,649,000 after acquiring an additional 645,576 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 59.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 867,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,688,000 after acquiring an additional 322,160 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,973,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,294,000.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Dutch Bros stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $41.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 747.00, a P/E/G ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.39.

Insider Activity

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $264.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.19 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $158,854,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $158,854,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $12,309,817.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,425,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,362,841.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,336,364 shares of company stock worth $179,837,847. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BROS. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

Featured Articles

