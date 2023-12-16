Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $211,000 Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth $2,930,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 6.0% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in American Tower by 31.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 9.4% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

American Tower Trading Down 0.0 %

AMT opened at $212.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.86 billion, a PE ratio of 138.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.62 and a 200-day moving average of $184.78. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.53%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

