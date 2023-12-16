Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 93,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 37,017 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,853,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 112,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 45,865 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPR. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.41.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

SPR opened at $29.52 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $38.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average is $24.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.73.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

