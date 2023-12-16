Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 59 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on APD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:APD opened at $270.86 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.63 and a 12-month high of $320.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.