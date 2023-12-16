Falcon Wealth Planning Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Falcon Wealth Planning cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,314,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the third quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 740,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.5% during the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $180.93. The company has a market cap of $373.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.71.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

