Falcon Wealth Planning Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Falcon Wealth Planning reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Alphabet by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 120,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,830,000 after buying an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in Alphabet by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 101,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $133.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.