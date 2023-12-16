Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Randolph Co Inc

Randolph Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.0% of Randolph Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 214.6% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 41.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 45,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $1,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $100.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.42. The company has a market capitalization of $399.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.48 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.70.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

