Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 3.6% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.70.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $100.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $97.48 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $399.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

