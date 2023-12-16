Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.20.

EXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $154.06 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $170.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.75 and its 200 day moving average is $131.61. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 66.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,117 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $658,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 72.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

