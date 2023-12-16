Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells $318,352.50 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $318,352.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Exelixis Stock Up 0.4 %

EXEL stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 83.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.82. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $23.70.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Exelixis by 189.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Exelixis by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,132,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,856,000 after acquiring an additional 107,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,033,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,190,000 after acquiring an additional 265,404 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,783,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 16.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EXEL. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

