ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExcelFin Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XFIN. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in ExcelFin Acquisition by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 29,094 shares during the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExcelFin Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XFIN opened at $10.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54. ExcelFin Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

ExcelFin Acquisition Company Profile

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

