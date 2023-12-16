Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Purchased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 744.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Evolent Health by 254.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the second quarter worth $124,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Evolent Health by 256.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Evolent Health by 35.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evolent Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $3,742,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 637,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,923,098.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $3,742,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 637,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,923,098.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 198,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,949,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evolent Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.13. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $36.70.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $511.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.21 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Recommended Stories

