Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.78 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Essex Property Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.83. The consensus estimate for Essex Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $15.01 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.84 EPS.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ESS. Mizuho lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $221.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.60.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $244.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $251.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 113.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.