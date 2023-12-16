ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Free Report) (TSE:EPI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

ESSA Pharma Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of EPIX opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. ESSA Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.59. The company has a market cap of $274.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.97.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. Research analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 23,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $133,274.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 784,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,634.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other ESSA Pharma news, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 23,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $133,274.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 784,404 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,634.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $321,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 744,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,561.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 528.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

