ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Free Report) (TSE:EPI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.
ESSA Pharma Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of EPIX opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. ESSA Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.59. The company has a market cap of $274.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.97.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. Research analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 528.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
