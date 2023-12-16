Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$31.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$23.50 target price on shares of Ero Copper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.15.

ERO stock opened at C$21.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.74. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$15.72 and a 12 month high of C$32.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.15.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.25. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of C$141.14 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 2.4261214 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

