Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Oracle Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Oracle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 12th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the enterprise software provider will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $4.48 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Oracle’s FY2025 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Oracle Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $103.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.44. Oracle has a 52-week low of $79.43 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.