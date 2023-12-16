Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives $178.27 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.13.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $123.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.61. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $317.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

