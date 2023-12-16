Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $214.63

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $214.63 and last traded at $214.49, with a volume of 22268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $203.32.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Encore Wire in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.
Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.16. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $636.99 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.31%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Encore Wire by 431.1% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth about $2,705,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth about $1,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.
Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.
