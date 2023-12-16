Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Sets New 12-Month High at $97.40

Shares of Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 97.40 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 97.40 ($1.22), with a volume of 70671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.40 ($1.17).

Empiric Student Property Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £559.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3,090.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 90.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 88.74.

Empiric Student Property Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a GBX 0.94 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Empiric Student Property’s previous dividend of $0.81. Empiric Student Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Empiric Student Property

In other news, insider Donald Grant bought 33,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £29,859.30 ($37,483.43). 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to a growing number of student segments.

