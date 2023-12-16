Empire (TSE:EMP.A) PT Lowered to C$49.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. National Bankshares cut shares of Empire from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Empire from C$42.50 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Empire and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Empire currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$41.50.

Empire Stock Down 0.9 %

Empire Announces Dividend

EMP.A stock opened at C$34.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.59. Empire has a 12 month low of C$33.22 and a 12 month high of C$40.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Empire

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 1,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.55, for a total transaction of C$53,468.85. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

