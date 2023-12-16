Empire (TSE:EMP.A) PT Lowered to C$42.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.50 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Empire from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Empire and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$41.50.

Shares of TSE EMP.A opened at C$34.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.61. Empire has a 52-week low of C$33.22 and a 52-week high of C$40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 1,387 shares of Empire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.55, for a total value of C$53,468.85. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

