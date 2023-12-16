Elk River Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.1% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 7,793 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.05.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $531.12 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

