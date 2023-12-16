Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 10.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 8.1% during the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Triatomic Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $468.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $521.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $464.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

