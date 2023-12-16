Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ELV opened at $468.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.64. The stock has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $521.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

ELV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

