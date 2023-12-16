Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) PT Raised to C$21.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.04% from the company’s previous close.

ELD has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$12.20 to C$11.70 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.53.

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$16.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.81. The company has a market cap of C$3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.21. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$10.69 and a 12 month high of C$18.30.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$329.04 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 1.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.7177585 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.63, for a total value of C$179,737.85. In other news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 39,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total value of C$614,125.50. Also, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.63, for a total transaction of C$179,737.85. Insiders sold 61,813 shares of company stock valued at $996,636 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

