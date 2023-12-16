Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

Edison International has raised its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Edison International has a payout ratio of 57.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Edison International to earn $5.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

Edison International Stock Down 0.4 %

EIX stock opened at $70.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.31 and its 200 day moving average is $67.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $74.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

