Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $213.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.67.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $196.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.96 and a 200 day moving average of $179.40. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $201.62.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

