Ecolab Inc. (ECL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on January 16th

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Ecolab has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. Ecolab has a payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ecolab to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $196.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $201.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. United Bank increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

