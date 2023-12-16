Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Sells 440 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.82.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $571.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $589.61 and a 200-day moving average of $530.78. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $542.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

