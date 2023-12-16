Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Has $9.54 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,786 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.2% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,739 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $573,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 213.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 5,587 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.6% during the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 8,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 266.7% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 490,285 shares of company stock valued at $160,858,373 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on META. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ META opened at $334.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.46 and a fifty-two week high of $342.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

