Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,193 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.5% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $93.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.14.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

