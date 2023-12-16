DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Quarry LP bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXC opened at $24.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $30.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

