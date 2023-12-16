Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.48

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and traded as low as $2.98. Duos Technologies Group shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 5,751 shares traded.
Duos Technologies Group Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.06.
Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 55.74% and a negative return on equity of 183.68%. Analysts forecast that Duos Technologies Group Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duos Technologies Group
About Duos Technologies Group
Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Duos Technologies Group
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 5 best healthcare sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Duos Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duos Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.