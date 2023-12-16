Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.48

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and traded as low as $2.98. Duos Technologies Group shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 5,751 shares traded.

Duos Technologies Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 55.74% and a negative return on equity of 183.68%. Analysts forecast that Duos Technologies Group Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duos Technologies Group

About Duos Technologies Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 115.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 27,489 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 59,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 19,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

Further Reading

