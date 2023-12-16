Drax Group (LON:DRX) PT Raised to GBX 760

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 740 ($9.29) to GBX 760 ($9.54) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 60.64% from the company’s previous close.

LON:DRX opened at GBX 473.10 ($5.94) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 437.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 510.42. The firm has a market cap of £1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,051.33, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.19. Drax Group has a 52-week low of GBX 395.20 ($4.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 728.50 ($9.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.25.

In other news, insider John Baxter bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 438 ($5.50) per share, with a total value of £32,850 ($41,237.76). 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

