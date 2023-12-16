Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:RDY opened at $66.63 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $73.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day moving average of $65.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $832.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.94 million. Analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RDY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

See Also

