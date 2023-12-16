Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on December 29th

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

Douglas Dynamics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Douglas Dynamics has a payout ratio of 56.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

Douglas Dynamics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $712.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $144.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4,670.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

PLOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

