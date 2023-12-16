Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Dorian LPG stock opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.22. Dorian LPG has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $45.06.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 51.81% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dorian LPG will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 47.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $249,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,901.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $249,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,901.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $145,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,363.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,645 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

