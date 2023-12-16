Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,240,500,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $47,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DFS opened at $106.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.99.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.