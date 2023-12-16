Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $40.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DGII. TheStreet lowered shares of Digi International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digi International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Digi International from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Digi International Price Performance

NASDAQ DGII opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. Digi International has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.24.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $112.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.63 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Digi International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Digi International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Digi International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Digi International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Digi International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

