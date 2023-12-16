Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Position Increased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,662 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,253,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $189,180,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24.5% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock opened at $153.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $171.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.92.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FANG. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.75.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

