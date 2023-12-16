Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NMRA. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Shares of NMRA opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.63. Neumora Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $17.74.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.79). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Henry O. Gosebruch acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.62 per share, with a total value of $189,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $189,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kristina Burow acquired 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,624,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,610,431. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry O. Gosebruch acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $189,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $189,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,786,769 shares of company stock valued at $61,619,187 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,692,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,870,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $79,360,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $302,000.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

