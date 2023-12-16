Desjardins Raises Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$20.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from C$19.75 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

LUG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.67.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

TSE LUG opened at C$16.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$11.79 and a 1 year high of C$19.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.27. The company has a market cap of C$3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$283.31 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 1.369898 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.43%.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Articles

